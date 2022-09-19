Connect with us

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Takes Over Ruto’s Former Office in Harambe Annex

By

Published

20220919 185606

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday took over the office of the Deputy President which was previously held by President William Ruto who has moved to the Harambe House building. 

In a statement after occupying the office DP Gachagua said he is ready to discharge his mandate as the second in command.

“We are now ready to work and change our country’s trajectory towards recovery. I have settled at my new office at Harambee House Annex and it’s all systems go,” he wrote on his social media pages. 

The second in command also thanked staff at the office of the Deputy President for giving him the requisite brief as he settles in. 

“I thank the senior staff at the office of the Deputy President for the very exhaustive brief and the assurance of them being efficient in running the office and service delivery to the people of Kenya,” he said.

“I thank our Bishops for taking time to bless the office and commit our work to God as I help President William Ruto in managing the affairs of our Great Nation.” He added. 

20220919 184323

Gachagua however is yet to occupy his official residence in Karen. 

In an interview with KTN News on Sunday September 18, the DP revealed that he needs time to digest a lot of things going on around his life before moving in there.

“The things that are going on around me are very momentous. I’m yet to acclimatize, digest and accept the new situation and the status and all. It is very overwhelming. I will need to take some time but in due course I will move into the official residence,” He stated. 

“I’m still here trying to figure out and in any case, there is no hurry, work is going on and in due course, I will move to the official residence, but I will need to digest all the changes, and all the things that are going around me.” He added.

