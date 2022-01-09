Ruto accuses Raila Odinga of Hiding Billions in Offshore Accounts

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, January 8 accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of hiding billions in Dubai banks to benefit himself.

Ruto who was speaking at his mega rally in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County pointed fingers at Raila, urging him not to talk about the millions he gives to churches and Harambee across the country. He also accused the former premier of being the typical wolf in sheep’s clothes, pretending to be the victim while hiding billions in offshore accounts.

“These people pretend and complain when I give out Ksh 1 million while they are billionaires. Their businesses are across the country.”

“In the context of my opponent who is always criticizing, they own the alcohol company that is sold all throughout the country. They also operate a gas and petroleum company. They then take those funds abroad while playing politics.” The second in command stated.

He went on to add that Raila should use his billions to help poor Kenyans instead of benefiting himself.

“He should use that to help poor Kenyans instead of taking it out of the country to benefit himself,” he added.

Ruto’s sentiments come after the former premier questioned the source of his funds that he always donates in churches and rallies all over the country.