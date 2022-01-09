Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto accuses Raila Odinga of Hiding Billions in Offshore Accounts

By

Published

RAILA RUTO
RAILA RUTO

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, January 8 accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of hiding billions in Dubai banks to benefit himself. 

Ruto who was speaking at his mega rally in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County pointed fingers at Raila, urging him not to talk about the millions he gives to churches and Harambee across the country. He also accused the former premier of being the typical wolf in sheep’s clothes, pretending to be the victim while hiding billions in offshore accounts.

“These people pretend and complain when I give out Ksh 1 million while they are billionaires. Their businesses are across the country.”

“In the context of my opponent who is always criticizing, they own the alcohol company that is sold all throughout the country. They also operate a gas and petroleum company. They then take those funds abroad while playing politics.” The second in command stated. 

He went on to add that Raila should use his billions to help poor Kenyans instead of benefiting himself. 

“He should use that to help poor Kenyans instead of taking it out of the country to benefit himself,” he added. 

Ruto’s sentiments come after the former premier questioned the source of his funds that he always donates in churches and rallies all over the country.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019