Ruto is Stealing from God and the Church- Jirongo

(KDRTV) – A lot has been said about Deputy President William Ruto’s generous church donations. The DP, who has never shied away from his love for the work of God. He has built several alters and contributed towards the translation of the Bible to different vernacular languages.

However, fresh details have emerged that might change your perception on the DP’s generosity. According to former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, Ruto does not really donate the millions announced after the church fundraisers. For every one million contributed, the church will announce five million. Why should we trust Jirongo? Because he knows Ruto very well from their time in the Youth for KANU Movement (YK92).

“You go to a church, you give one million but for perception, you tell the pastor to say that you gave him five million,” Jirongo said during an interview with Tonny Gachoka on KTN Point Blank.

He said Ruto is so desperate to become President that he is ready to even lie to God as long as he gets what he wants.

Jirongo, who recently filed for bankruptcy, also accused Ruto of stealing from him after being awarded a tender to supply T-shirts. Ruto supplied the same T-shirts 10 times.

Cyrus Jirongo : I gave Ruto a tender to supply 1000 Tshirts.

He colluded with the storekeepers and delivered the same Tshirts 10 times, and I ended up paying him 10 times for the same Tshirts without knowing#KTNPointblank @TonyGachoka pic.twitter.com/mQdcnVYhQY — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) January 15, 2020

The former Presidential aspirant accused the DP of dumping allies after using them to achieve his goals.

“Ruto is deceptive and disrespectful – he fell out with Moi, Raila, and me. He always falls out with you once he’s used you. That’s not someone you can trust with power,” he said.

In 2016, Jirongo promised to release a dossier linking Ruto to the murder of businessman Jacob Juma which he failed to do.

According to Ruto, Jirongo os just jealous of his (Ruto’s) success bearing in mind that he was Jirongo’s errand boy.

