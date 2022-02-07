Connect with us

Politics

Ruto, Mudavadi to Do Away With CBC If Elected

20220124 081820

Photo of Dp William Ruto and ANC party leader in Bomas on January 23,2021. Image courtesy.

ANC party leader has stated that the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)will be scrapped off If the Kenya Kwanza Alliance clinches to power in August.

While speaking on Sunday, Mudavadi poked holes in the education system stating that it was rushed without proper consultation with stakeholders.

The former vice president added that the CBC system is causing a huge burden to parents across the country.

“The controversial Competence-Based-Curriculum of education will be scraped once the Ruto/Mudavadi government takes power in August,” the ANC party wrote on Twitter.

“ANC supremo @MusaliaMudavadi says CBC was hurriedly implemented without wide and genuine consultations with stakeholders and the new system is a big burden and an academic frustration to Kenyan parents.” The party added.

The first cohort of the Competency-Based Curriculum is in Grade 5 and will transition to Grade 6 in April of this year, marking the conclusion of primary school.

Continuous Assessment Tests will be given at the conclusion of Grades 4, 5, and 6 to determine the final grade at the completion of primary school.
An application challenging the implementation of the curriculum is meanwhile due for hearing on February 17.

Chief Justice Martha Koome in December named a three-judge panel to determine the case filed by lawyer Esther Ang’awa.

In her petition, Ang’awa contends that the CBC was rolled out without prior planning, claiming that instructors were not appropriately prepared for the shift in curriculum as such their learning curve would end up being damaged in the long run.

