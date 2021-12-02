Shock As Another Top Bishop Very Close To DP Ruto Dies Months After Declaring Interest In Political Seat

House of Hope Church Bishop Bishop Godfrey Migwi is dead.

Migwi, according to a source close to him, died due to high blood pressure yesterday.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope church, Kayole has passed on.

Bishop Migwi had declared that he will be vying for Mathioya Parliamentary seat in 2022.

May his soul rest in peace.

The cleric was a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). His death was announced on Kameme TV on Thursday, December 2.

His death comes less than six months after officially confirming he would vie for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

The popular bishop, who had hundreds of thousands of followers in his church, was a supporter of DP William Ruto and is believed was planning to join UDA.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pastor Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope Nairobi Migwi was a uniquely joyful and kind person who gave the best of his life to serve the God

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pastor Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope Nairobi Migwi was a uniquely joyful and kind person who gave the best of his life to serve the God

We send our deepest condolences to his family colleagues &church members

On Twitter, Ruto mourned the Bishop praising him for being vocal and bold when everyone else chose to stay silent.

“Bishop Godfrey Migwi was a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with great sense of humour. He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us. We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons,” he said.

The death also comes just less than two months after another cleric passed on. Shem Shamala, the high priest of the African Church of the Holy Spirit based in Tumbeni area of Malava, Kakamega County, died just a week after getting a car gift from the DP.

Ruto surprised the priest with a car, a Suzuki Vitara in an effort to support him to spread the word.