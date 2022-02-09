Sons Of Prominent Politicians Who Are Advocates Of The High Court

Most politicians have learned children. They have always done their best to make sure that their children have the best life.

However, some politicians’ children would take after their parents. Consequently, others would follow a different career path.

Nonetheless, here are prominent politicians whose sons were admitted to the bar as an advocate of the high court.

Michael Kamanda

Michael is the son of former nominated Starehe Mp Maina Kamanda.

Together with Ruto’s son, they were both admitted to the bar as advocates of the high court the same day.

Mutula Kilonzo Junior

The late Mutula Kilonzo’s son Kilonzo Junior is the current senator for Makueni. This is his second term from 2013’s election. Apart from being a certified public secretary, he is also an advocate of the high court of Kenya.

Bob Orengo

James Orengo and his wife are both advocates. Their son Bob holds a degree in law and politics. Nonetheless, he was among the 96 new advocates admitted to the bar by then Chief Justice David Maraga.

Nick Ruto

Deputy President Ruto’s Son, Nick Ruto is now one of the advocates of the high court. However, Nick was admitted together with Maina Kamanda’s son as advocates to the high court.

Besides that, he is unarguably one of the favourite sons of Deputy President William Ruto.

Andrew Kenneth

Andrew is the son of former Gatanga member of parliament Peter Kenneth.

He was once an overnight internet sensation after giving a speech that amused everyone during his father’s presidential campaign.

However, Andrew is a graduate of a UK Ivy League University who holds two Bachelors Degrees in Law and Sociology.