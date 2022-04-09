Connect with us

Speaker Justine Muturi Joins Kenya Kwanza Alliance

20220409 122203

National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi has joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The Democratic party (DP) leader was received by Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

The leaders signed an agreement allowing Speaker Muturi’s Democratic Party to become a member of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

DP Ruto expressed gratitude to Muturi for joining Kenya Kwanza and resisting pressure from senior political heavyweights to join their teams.

“This is a very monumental day, a culmination of months of intense consultations… I am a very proud Kenyan that today we are joined by the Democratic Party; the party was started and led by Kenya’s finest economist Hon. Mwai Kibaki,” DP Ruto stated.

On his part Muturi claimed that he was directed by his party to meet with all persons of good will and other party leaders to ensure that the Democratic Party’s goal is prioritized prior to joining any coalition.

“Today I am happy because my Party has given me that backing and I indeed want to say to my brothers who believe in this conversation that we can not be if the others can’t. There can’t be a Kenya for different people. Kenya is big for all of us,” he said.

Muturi’s choice to join DP Ruto’s camp is not surprising, since he has previously criticized President Uhuru’s decision to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Also Read “Elect Ruto At Your Own Risk, He Will Turn Against You” Speaker Muturi Warns Kenyans

