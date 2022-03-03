Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Speaker Kairu Apologises After ‘Slip Of Tongue’ During Azimio Rally In Nakuru Yesterday

By

Published

Speaker Kairu
Speaker Kairu

Speaker Joel Maina Kairu became the talk of internet from yesterday after a slip of tongue during Azimio.

During Azimio rally, Kairu was heard shouting UDA instead of Azimio. In a brief interview with Manoti, one of  Kenyan youtubers, Nakuru East MP aspirant Kairu cited that it was due to his excitements that he shouted UDA.

Nakuru News Photo Courtesy

Nakuru News Photo Courtesy

He called a small group of people and rectified his remarks. According to Kairu, his initial remarks was, ”UDA Kufa Kwisha Kufa”

Nonetheless, he further added that he has been a die hard Jubilee supporter even at its worst. Recalling when their governor ditched Jubilee for Ubuntu, Joel said that he was always their.

Consequently, Kairu also said that he was the one who used his own resources to rebrand Jubilee in Nakuru county. Kairu said that he has no plans to leave Jubilee for any other party.

Also read Speaker Muturi Destroys Azimio, Terms it an Old Narrative

However, he also added that people should cease using what he said against him. He is still going to vie in jubilee ticket and he is going to pay the 200,000 shillings fee to the party today.

Raila was yesterday received well in Nakuru and most aspirants in the county were in attendance.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019