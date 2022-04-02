“They Wanted To Assassinate Raila” Makau Mutua Claims

The Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat now alleges the incident on the chopper in Uasin Gishu was an assassination attempt on the former Premier.

According Makau Mutua, the incident as a danger to the country’s peace and stability in a statement issued Saturday.

“The despicable and savage attack in Soy on Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, is a threat to the peace and stability of Kenya. Let’s call a spade what it is – the attack was akin to an attempt on his life. It could easily have resulted in grievous harm to him and members of his entourage,” Makau Mutua stated.

Makau noted that the attack occurred amid perilous campaign rhetoric from their opponents in the United Democratic Alliance.

He urged investigators to launch an immediate inquiry into the Friday incident, emphasizing that political campaigns should not be conducted in climates of violence, fear, and intimidation.

He highlighted the importance of involving security organs in ensuring full adherence to the republic’s constitution and laws in order to maintain peace and order at all times.

“We know only too painfully what has happened in the past every time electoral violence has been orchestrated in this country. We cannot allow the enemies of democracy to take us back there again.” The statement read in part.

