This Is The Only Man That Can Beat William Ruto If Raila And Uhuru Support Him In 2022

(KDRTV) – The 2022 presidential campaigns are gaining momentum each day. Deputy President William Ruto has been a busy man despite the COVID-19 threat. His hustler narrative has been felt far and wide. He has point men in almost all the 47 counties.

Raila Odinga has not declared openly that he will be at the ballot in the next presidential elections but all indications show that he will be one of the contenders. Over the weekend he hosted voters from Central Kenya and they endorsed him as Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor. It was a huge political statement.

Since the handshake, it is perceived and the seating president will support his bid and throw his deputy under the bus. Already the cracks in the ruling Jubilee Party are too big to ignore.

The question that most people are asking themselves is; Can Raila Odinga beat the man from Sugoi in a fair battle come 2022?

Blogger Abraham Mutai has a feeling that the only man that can beat the deputy president hands down is none other than Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua. According to Mutai, the youthful politician is the only guy that can disorganize Ruto’s strategy.

This is because almost all polls have now shown that the Ph.D. holder can beat Ruto in the 2022 elections. But can Raila put aside his interests and support Mutua? History indicates that they have been on different sides of the political divides most of the time.

Here is the blogger’s tweet that has attracted strong reactions;

If Raila Odinga and the deep State want to disorient and disenfranchise William Ruto's STRATEGY and send him back to the drawing board, as a matter of URGENCY, they MUST support Dr Alfred Mutua. All polls have now shown Dr Mutua will beat William Ruto in the 2022 elections — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 12, 2020

Olleta Dennis seems to agree with him by saying, “I agree with you. If Uhuru-Raila pact can front another candidate, Ruto will go home at 8 am. If Raila will be on the ballot, there are many chances that Ruto might beat him. But since Raila is hungry for power, he can’t take such advice now.”

