Connect with us
 

Politics

This Man Junet Mohammed! Dawa Ya Tanga Tanga

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

EKb2v3aXsAEeLKL
Junet Mohammed [Courtesy}

‘Hapa tuko kwa maneno ya BBI. Shida ambayo iko kwa serikali ya Jubilee watatua wenyewe!’ These were the words of Junet Mohammed as he welcomed Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to the podium at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

Murkomen had been angered by the way Junet was conducting the programme. None of the Tanga tanga members had been invited to address the function.

“We must have an honest discussion, even the way Junet you are running the program, we must have an honest discussion about it!” Murkomen said. The crowd booed him. 

Were it not for the intervention of BBI Taskforce co-chair Yusuf Haji, the Senate Majority Leader would not have spoken. Junet Mohammed had achieved his goals. He had rattled Tanga tanga and Murkomen had played into the trap. Tanga tanga was left embarrassed!

Even President Uhuru Kenyatta laughed (to the dismay of his deputy) at the way Junet rattled Jubilee Party. The same party he leads.

The Suna East MP has come under a lot of criticism for the way he handled the BBI Launch event. Some politicians have termed it an ODM event. But the handshake was between Raila and Uhuru, ODM was in government. Junet was representing the other half of the government.

Fort those of you who have forgotten, Junet was the only politician who accompanied Baba to the handshake at Harambee House on March 9,2018. The other person was Winnie Odinga. Junet is highly ranked in Raila’s kitchen cabinet. He is his most trusted Lieutenant. The only one who can be trusted with such delicate matters.

This was the second time Junet faced Tanga Tanga and won. Early this month, the National Assembly Minority Whip protected Baba’s bedroom from Ruto’s invasion.

Junet was tasked with ensuring ODM Candidate Imran Okoth won the highly contested Kibra by-elections. He achieved this with flying colours.

Ruto and his camp had a clear strategy, sway the Kibra voters with a lot of money. President Uhuru confirmed on Wednesday that Jubilee poured money in Kibra, there was so much money that everyone was eating meat and the Kibra residents wanted the campaign period extended by at least two weeks.

But despite the money, Imran beat Mariga with more than 10k votes, thanks to Junet.

The Suna East MP realised that they couldn’t match Ruto’s money, so he decided to form the Voter Protection Unit, in other words, violence! Bribing voters is dirty, it can only be countered bu another dirty tactic. Tanga tanga members Boni Khalwale and Didmus Barasa cam tell you about their encounter with Junet’s army.

Junet Mohammed deserves to be the next Migori Governor.

Loading...
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News