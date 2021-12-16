“Tunataka Raila, ODM Tosha” DP Ruto Faces Rejection In Mudavadi’s Rural Bedroom

Deputy President William Ruto was today, Thursday, 16th December exposed to a rough encounter with rowdy Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party supporters who stormed hustler nation rally at Luanda market in Vihiga.

Hundreds of charged youths flooded Tangatanga mega rally at Luanda with placards heightened in the air while attempting to disrupt DP Ruto’s speech.

“Tunataka Raila, ODM! ODM! Sisi ni wa ODM, Hii ni bedroom ya Baba” the wild group of youths roared during Ruto’s speech.

On the flip flop, the chief hustler was on the other hand, received by a sea of hustlers who pledged their unwavering support to his (DP Ruto) presidential bid.

Ruto launched sketchy attacks at the ODM party leader Raila for allegedly serving his personal interests during the prime minister reign.

“You have seen our development projects of power connectivity, improvement of infrastructure, widely initiated plans to improve education sector, we have affordably made the health services accessible. What did bwana Tinga do when he was serving in the capacity of a prime minister?” DP Ruto.

Westlands MP aspirant Nelson Havi who recently defected from Amani Nation Congress (ANC) to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wooed Mudavadi to join hustler nation train ahead of 2022 election.

“I was in ANC but I shifted to UDA because I understand DP Ruto will form the next government. I don’t want my people in Westlands and here in Vihiga to be excluded in the government. I want to send to Musalia…. Tell him join UDA” Nelson Havi said.

The former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa at the same time launched scathing attacks Raila and COTU Secretary General Dr. Francis Atwoli for allegedly cornering Luhyas into Azimio la Umoja at the expense of advancing their political networks in 2022.

See the video