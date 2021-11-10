UDA-KANU Alliance Looming? Gideon Moi and DP Ruto’s Secret Deals Leaks

It is quite obvious that the “docile” One Kenya Alliance (OKA) brigade that consists of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party chief Moses Wetangula and UDP party head Cyrus Jirongo have gone slow on their campaign mode as a result of unprecedented secret deals among the principals with their opponents.

Barely two weeks after making a landmark declaration at Golf Hotel in Kakamega county to kick off their campaign forays across the country, the squad has paused their tune on the allegations flaring that president Uhuru Kenyatta piled intense pressures on Mudavadi and Kalonzo forcing them drop their bids and support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidency.

However, Mudavadi and Kalonzo have stood their ground and resolved not to bow down to pressure and vowed to keep their balls swaying to the end. Although Kalonzo has opened doors for any suitor who may wish to engage in political negotiations for pre-election agreements to signal him and consolidate a coalition ahead of 2022 race.

It has also been leaked that KANU chairman who is believed to be One Kenya Alliance (OKA) key campaign financier is secretly paging his way future political relevance to re-engineer fresh deals with DP Ruto. Gideon Moi who has lost resourceful and dependable legislators to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) including the fearless West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, is now hopping to decamp from One Kenya Alliance and strike fresh deals with his longtime rival DP Ruto for 2022 race.

Baringo senator has felt the Popularity of hustler nation across the country and the only way to secure his relevance is to seal a secret deal with DP Ruto which might thunderously shake the political formations ahead of 2022 election. If Moi will resort to quit OKA, then Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Jirongo and Wetangula will be forced to break the odds and either join Raila or Ruto.