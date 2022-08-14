UDA takes Nairobi Governorship as ODM wins Senate & Women Rep Positions 

UDA’s Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has defeated Polycarp Igathe of Azimio to win the governorship of Nairobi.

In an announcement made on Sunday, August 14, Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo announced that Sakaja received 699,392 votes to Igathe’s 575,516 votes.

“As the county returning officer for the Nairobi City governor elections 2022 do hereby declare Johnson Arthur Sakaja duly elected Governor for Nairobi City County,” Gogo stated.

The Nairobi race had drawn nine candidates however it narrowed down to Sakaja and Igathe.

Sakaja will replace Anne Kananu as the fourth Nairobi Governor.

In the Nairobi senate race, Edwin Sifuna of the ODM won with 716,876 votes, defeating Margaret Wanjiru of the UDA with 524,091 votes.

Speaking after being announced the winner, Sifuna thanked the Nairobi residents for electing him adding that he will serve them diligently.

“Thank you for honoring me with this particular position and I want to assure you that you know my capacity, you know my work, my ability, I will serve you diligently and will wake up to work for the people of Nairobi,”

“I am proud to say that I have gone through this entire campaign without mentioning any of my opponents but I consider them worthy opponents, and they are welcome to work with us in order to deliver for the people of Nairobi,” he stated.

In the women rep race Esther Muthoni Pasaris was reelected after she garnered 698,929 votes. UDA’s Millicent Omanga came second with 586246 votes.

More to follow……..