Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDA’s Antony Nzuki Wins London Ward By-elections

Avatar

By

Published

EvZUTrBWgAE5TaW
UDA Candidate in London Ward

(KDRTV) – UDA candidate Antony Nzuki is the new MCA- elect for London Ward in Nakuru County.

Preliminary results show that Nzuki is leading by more than 300 ahead of Jubilee’s Francis Njoroge votes with 26 out of 29 polling stations already tallied.

The votes were marred with chaos. Tanga Tanga allied politicians were teargassed and kicked out of Milimani Primary school early on Thursday.

Langata MP Nixon Korir was teargassed and roughed up by goons. Korir was Nzuki’s chief agent. He claimed that he was roughed up in front of the police before being kicked out of the polling station.

UDA members claimed that police had hatched a plot to rig the polls. Police denied these claims.

More to follow…

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Echesa Echesa

Politics

Rashid Echesa Caught on Camera Slapping IEBC Official in Matungu

(KDRTV) – Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been caught on camera slapping an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)staff in Matungu. In a...

10 hours ago
EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb

Politics

Jubilee Now Sets Plans to Finish William Ruto Completely

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party officials are assessing plans to remove DP William Ruto as the Deputy Party leader, several sources have intimated to KDRTV....

1 day ago
Mudavadi Wetangula Meeting Banned To Pave Ways For BBI Forum In Kakamega Mudavadi Wetangula Meeting Banned To Pave Ways For BBI Forum In Kakamega

Politics

Wetangula Claims William Ruto Allies are Bribing Voters in Kabuchai

(KDRTV) – Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has accused UDA members of bribing voters in the ongoing Kabuchai by-election. While addressing the media after...

10 hours ago
EvZUTrBWgAE5TaW EvZUTrBWgAE5TaW

Politics

William Ruto Allies Accuse Jubilee of Plotting to Rig London Ward Polls

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have claimed that the Jubilee Party is planning to rig Thursday’s mini-poll in London Ward, Nakuru County....

1 day ago