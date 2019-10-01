Uhuru Should Recover Kimwarer and Arror Dam Funds Or Face Impeachment.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to find ways to recover the Sh21 billion spent on Kimwarer and Arror dams of face impeachment.

Speaking during punchline on K24, the former governor said that since the dam projects were cancelled, the president should initiate ways to recover the funds since they were hard earned by taxpayers.

Recent development unmasked the tragedy and embezzlement surrounding the project with the President throwing the whole project away due to unattainable technical and financial issues.

The former governor ideally applauded the president’s move to have the project cancelled adding that the continuation of its funding would have been ore disastrous.

According to Rutto, suspending the treasury Henry Rotich was not enough and more zeal should be added when fighting such graft charges involving multi-billion projects.

“We have seen that the president cancelled the Kimwarer and Arror dam projects and even suspended Henry Rotich. However, he should tell us where the money is. It is in his government and he should show us the way by unmasking the embezzlers behind it,” said Rutto.

When asked about the Mau evictions, the jovial politicians changed mood and put the blame on the government for having failed the people that elected him. He said that the Mau residents were third party land purchasers who should not be punished for the mistakes of others.

Ideally, he added that the government should compensate the settlers before having issued an eviction notice since they would be left stranded and homeless.

“On the Mau evictions, the government should be clear and initiate talks with the locals. We have failed to reach a conclusion regarding the matter because orders are being thrown from the top. Mau is not government land and has never been gazetted as a forest,” said Rutto.

The Rift politician also threw a jab Punguza Mizigo bill and at those opposing the parliamentary system by the President and ODM leader, terming it the best. According to Rutto, the BBI would cost same expenses as the current system, and the idea of it being costly is propaganda.

“I don’t like Punguza Mizigo because it talks about scrapping of the gains made by women. The Uhuru-Raila proposed parliamentary system is the best,” said Rutto.

