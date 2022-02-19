Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

“Walikua Wanataka Kumumaliza” Stanley Livondo Spills The Beans On How President Uhuru Was Almost Killed

By

Published

images 2022 02 19T182454.383

Former Langata parliamentary asipirant Stanley Livondo has elicited mixed recations online after caliming that powerful goverment officials had planned to crash a plan that was carrying President Uhuru Kenyatta while he was abroad.

While speaking on saturday during Moses Kuria’s rally in Thika, Livondo calimed that the head of state’s life has been put in danger twice.

” Rais alikua anatoka Kisumu ya kwanza rais alikua anaenda America through Dubai ndege ikarudishwa Kenya alikuwa anataka kuangushwa chini” Livondo claimed.

images 2022 02 19T182541.435

He went on to warn people from Mt Kenya to be togther or else they may end up being locked out of goverment for a long time.

Kenyans have taken to social media to give their opinions on the matter and here are some of the comments.

Screenshot 2022 02 19 18 26 04 38 0b2fce7a16bf2b728d6ffa28c8d60efb

Detective Jane Mugo: The allegations by Stanley Livondo are very serious allegations, the @DCI_Kenya and the @NPSC_KE should visit him by the end of today so that he can narrate what he knows best, we won’t allow recklessness burn our country down, no way.

Brian Migosi: DCI should move with speed and arrest Mr Money Bags Stanley Livondo for making those sentiments.We need to know what is going on and what has been happening.

Abraham Mutai: Stanley Livondo has SPOKEN nothing but the TRUTH. The only truth that MOST people don’t want to talk about or they fear talking about. This man would want to get power by all means necessary including Killing President Uhuru Kenyatta. Some of us know the TRUTH.

Frank Mtetezi: President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will spill the beans ,it was taken lightly, Now cats are running out of the Basket ,Stanley Livondo alleges Attempts to bring down a plane Carrying Uhuru Kenyatta failed twice ,Even Moses Kuria is surprised ,That’s why DP Ruto fears Sagana3.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019