Wamalwa Responds to Ruto After He Equated Him to a Woman

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamlawa has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s claim that he is a woman.

Speaking shortly after DP Ruto’s response while touring the Western region. The DAP-K party leader called out the second in command saying his sentiments were not presidential.

“Today William Ruto you have stood the lowest in your political life. What you said today, the insults against Eugene Wamalwa were very unpresidential,” CS Wamalwa said.

CS Wamalwa continued by stating that he has never abused the DP, given that what he has been saying is true.

He went on to clarify that he respects the Deputy President and his job.

He refuted reports that the DP appointed him as CS, stating that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the sole appointing authority and that he had no role in the appointment.

“Na hii Nataka nikuombe kwa heshima sana, nakuheshimu, sijawahi kukutusi. Mimi nikisema ukweli labda kuna yale yamefanyika kwa cabinet, sababu ya kiapo tulicho nacho we don’t say everything. Lakini nikisema William Ruto ulitaka kunifuta kazi 2018 it is the truth. It is the truth ya kwamba ulikua na hasira hata ukataka kunichapa kofi. It is the truth and not an insult. Ya kwamba ulitaka kuchapa Matiang’i kofi it is the truth,” he stated.

The DP while touring Trans Nzoia County on Tuesday responded to Wamalwa’s earlier claims that he almost slapped Wamalwa back in 2017 together with CS Fred Matiangi.

” Kwetu hatuchapi kofi wanawake” the DP sensetionaly said.

These claims come up after the DP told a section of Mount Kenya elders on the events that happened in 2017 after the Supreme Court nullified the elections. The DP revealed that his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted to quit and retire to his Ichaweri home and the DP was angered about it and almost slapped him.

