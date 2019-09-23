We Are Uncertain Of The Next Regime, Fight For Development Now Before Uhuru Retires, Urges Moses Kuria to Central Leaders.

In the Kenyan history since independence, the Mt. Kenya region has produced three Kenyan presidents with the first Being Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and the current Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the region has almost nothing to show for it as roads are still in bad states, poor health services and access to basic education is still a challenge.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has come out and called on central leaders to embrace the current situation and use it to the advantage of their people before Uhuru’s second term.

According to Kuria, the region has been known to be a Jubilee strong hold since the first existence of the first Kenyan President, although only a small fraction of development projects have been assigned to the area.

“We as the leaders need to wake up and fight for increased resources for our people. President Uhuru’s term is almost coming to an end and we have nothing to show to the people who elected us. Our people should benefit now since we are not sure of what we will get in the next regime,” said Kuria during a home coming ceremony.

The statement made by Kuria was in response to the Multi Billion project that is under way at the Port of Kisumu together, the Rift Valley water projects and finally the Likoni Bridge which have received funding to commence.

Ideally, Kuria mentioned that the region has gotten a raw deal in the period that the Top Seat has been held by people from their communities citing the different cases of life challenges that the region has been subjected to.

In the recent past, there have been news regarding challenges in the region such as jiggers infestation in counties of Nyeri, Meru, Embu an Laikipia.

This is a health hazard that has affected school going children and should have only existed in the colonial period.

However, over 50 years later, the menace is still eating up on the people and dealing with it has proven unfruitful, with no permanent solution.

Although there are a few projects that the region identifies with including farming which have boosted the lives of the people, many are still living under low ordinary conditions with challenges facing the common mwananachi.

Embu leaders over the weekend mentioned their disappointment after the four dams that were promised by the government were yet to be initiated.

Led by Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, they made it obvious that they had received a raw deal in the Jubilee regime.

“We were promised four dams and until now there is nothing to show for it. Other counties are benefitting yet here we are, getting a raw deal out of every development project,” said Mabarire.

The Building Bridges Initiative has already bore fruits in some counties although the Mt. Kenya has been left behind.

The handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga was meant to strengthen leaders across the country, however so far, Kisumu, Western and Mombasa are the beneficiary while the Mt. Kenya region is yet to receive its share.

