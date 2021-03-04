Connect with us

Politics

Wetangula Claims William Ruto Allies are Bribing Voters in Kabuchai

Mudavadi Wetangula Meeting Banned To Pave Ways For BBI Forum In Kakamega
Mudavadi Wetangula Meeting Banned To Pave Ways For BBI Forum In Kakamega

(KDRTV) – Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has accused UDA members of bribing voters in the ongoing Kabuchai by-election.

While addressing the media after voting on Thursday, the Bungoma Senator claimed that MPs, most from Western Kenya, are openly bribing voters.

“We have been informed of cases of voter bribery by UDA MPs. MPs have been spotted walking around with sachets of money. We have reported the matter to the police to ensure voter bribery is not allowed to happen,” the lawmaker said.

Wetangula exuded confidence that Ford Kenya candidate Majimbo Kalasinga will win the polls. Being his home constituency, the Senator said he is under pressure to ensure people vote for the Ford Kenya candidate.

“This was a Ford Kenya seat and it is going to remain in the party after elections,” he said.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of MP James Lusweti Mukwe in December last year.

Wetangula and Ford Kenya are facing competition from UDA candidate Evans Kakai. Kakai is being backed by DP William Ruto.

The election will determine Wetangula’s position in the ongoing BBI political formation.

 

