Politics

Wetangula Finally Agrees To Attend Atwoli’s Rally, Plans To Storm Out With OKA Supporters

The Western region supremacy matrix has taken a new shape after the defiant Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula who had earlier on boycotted Atwoli’s Luhya unity rally in Bukhungu Stadium has finally agreed to attend.

According to Standard, Moses Wetangula seeks to teach COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli a lesson by pointing at the real Luhya leaders who have allegedly been tested, tried and recognized by Mulembe nation.

Wetangula hinted that he will not hesitate when given an opportunity to address the masses. He revealed that he will expose Atwoli badly as a plan of teaching him a lesson to desist from pointing blame finger at One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners from Western region.

He also averred to storm out of the rally after his speech with thousands of One Kenya Alliance hardliners to showcase how Amani National Congress (ANC) party and Ford Kenya Party have lengthened the roots in the region.

“I would speak and move out with the masses after the speech just to show who is in control of the people of Western,” the standard quoted Moses Wetangula.

Earlier on, during the Vihiga Cultural Festival at Mbale Municipal Ground, Wetangula and Mudavadi had indicated that they will boycott the rally owing to the allegations that they were not consulted before planning for such a mega rally in Mulembe nation.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, on the other hand, has remained unpredictable on whether he will attend or not despite being invited by trade unionist Francis Atwoli.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had also vowed to disrupt the rally as he insisted that Atwoli and Raila ought to seek permission from Musalia Mudavadi (Perceived Luhya Kingpin) before allowing them to hold a rally in his (Malala) territory.

“I have heard you (Mudavadi) saying that you will not attend the meeting. You all know that Kakamega is my territory. I want to tell the organizers of the said meeting that they must seek Mudavadi’s permission or else their meeting will not happen. But because Mudavadi has not given me a nod to allow them to convene their forum, I have officially called it off and no such meeting will happen at the Bukhungu Stadium on the 31st of December,” Malala said on 26th December 2021

Malala Finally Reveals Mudavadi’s Secret Plans Join DP Ruto’s UDA Ahead of 2022 Poll


