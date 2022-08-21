Wetangula Reveals Powerful Job Uhuru Might Get After Handing Over Power to Ruto

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to recognise William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 General elections and in turn be awarded an international role.

Speaking on Saturday during a burial ceremony in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula emphasized that President-elect Ruto will ensure that his predecessor Uhuru obtains an international position once he is sworn in.

“We will give you international assignments to go outside the country and other obligations including overseeing elections in foreign countries as other retired presidents do,” Wetang’ula said.

The Bungoma senator added that even though he didn’t back Ruto, Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team had pledged to treat Uhuru with the same respect as other former presidents.

“Under the law, you have to hand over the reins of power to the president-elect Dr Ruto on 30th of this month and become a civilian with the title of a retired president. We as Kenya Kwanza assure you that we shall give you respect as a retired president the way the late president Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi were accorded,” Wetang’ula said.

He also congratulated President Uhuru for vowing to have a smooth transition.

“We want to laud you for listening to the American delegation that paid you a visit yesterday and assuring them that the transition period shall be peaceful,” he said.

Wetangula also advocated for a handshake between William Ruto and Raila to ensure the country remains in peace.

“We want to advise our brother Raila Odinga, this is not the first time you have not won an election, this is in fact the fifth time. Accept that things happened the way they did shake hands with us, not to share government but to bring peace in the country,” Wetangula said.

“We will give Raila his respect as a former prime minister, as a man who has walked length and breadth of our country playing politics and in life, it can be so near and yet so far. Unfortunately for you my brother, it has been so near yet so far,” he added.

