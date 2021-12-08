Wetangula Shares Sweet Gift Package OKA Has For Sex Workers In Kenya Once They Ascend To Power

One Kenya Alliance principals, in a bid to entice to popularize their quest to clinch the presidency in 2022, revealed a list of goodies they have for Kenyans should they ascend to power.

The principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) made a stopover in Taita Taveta County during their coastal tour on December 7 where they revealed their grand plans of helping local residents.

Speaking to residents in Taita Taveta, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula revealed that their administration will ensure sex workers have access to free medical cover.

Wetangula said that many Kenyans struggle to access proper medication and therefore will be a key thing they want to focus on.

“Ordinary citizens strive to get proper medication and to educate their children. If OKA ascends to power, every Kenyan citizen including the sex workers will be covered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF),” he said.

Other than the medical cover, the OKA principals also promised to fight corruption and enhance security in the country.

“The greatest problem our people face in the fight against poverty is corruption. OKA’s government will ensure that the corrupt are dealt with,” OKA co-principal, Gideon Moi said.

Kalonzo promised to help the residents by converting the national park in the area into a game reserve.

“People in Narok are benefiting from the Masai Mara game reserve yet Taita Taveta, whose more than 62 per cent of her land is under national park, do not benefit. We shall convert the national park into a game reserve,” Kalonzo said during a rally at Mwatate on Tuesday.

He said residents have suffered from the conflict despite the government earning billions from wildlife.

Kalonzo was leading his counterparts in a one-day campaign tour of the county, where they were set to address political rallies in Mwatate, Wundanyi and Voi.