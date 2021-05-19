What We Have Witnessed In Bonchari By-election Is Arrogant Display Of Impunity – Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called out some state officers for intimidating voters and causing chaos through using police officials in the Juja and Bonchari by-elections.

Odinga, whose party’s candidate Pavel Oimeke won, said that elections should be free and fair.

“An election process is an opportunity for the voters to express their will at the ballot and not an avenue to pursue imaginary and short-legged political interests,” he said.

Raila further said that the police are there to control irregularities and serve the people and not parties with interests.

He accused state officers of using his Handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta to water down the gains made in democratic space.

“What we have witnessed in the by-elections in Bonchari and Juja is an abuse of police powers and an arrogant display of impunity by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries,” Raila said.

“The peaceful co-existence post-2018 must not be taken for granted by some rogue elements wanting to confuse the Handshake for an excuse to erode our hard-earned liberties! This must STOP!” he added.

Oimeke won the seat after he garnered 8,049 votes against his closest competitor Zebedeo Opore of the Jubilee party who had 7,279.

Jubilee and ODM had to temporarily pause their warmness to each other following President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila’s handshake and fight for the seat.

The election has been marred by violence and controversies forcing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati to visit Mang’u High School where vote count for the by-election was stopped on Tuesday night.

