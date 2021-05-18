Connect with us

News

Waiguru Named 2nd Best Governor in Kenya, Babu Owino Among Best MPs

By

Published

ANN MUMBI WAIGURU SEP 2019

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki is the best governor in Kenya followed by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang at position three according to a new survey.

The survey released by Mizani Africa on Tuesday, May 18, ranked the best governors, MPs, and MCAs in Kenya based on their performance.

Njuki scored 79. 7 %, Waiguru had 79.4% and Stephen Sang 79.0%.  Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho(78.9%) was fourth and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo rounded up the top five list with 78.5%.

Here’s the full list:

1. Muthomi Njuki -Tharaka Nithi -79.7 %

2. Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga- 79.4%

3. Stephen Arap Sang- Nandi- 79.0%

4 Ali Hassan Joho- Mombasa- 78.9%

5 Anyang Nyongo-Kisumu- 78.5%

6. James Nyoro- Kiambu- 78.4%

7 Samboja Graham-Taita- 78.0%

READ ALSO: Opinion: Why Do Women Respect Pastors More Than Their Husbands

Babu Owino Moved To Gigiri Police Station

Babu Owino

Top MPs

1. Patrick Wainaina- MP Thika Town 65.9 %

2. MP Westlands Timothy Wetangula 65.9%

3. Mark Nyamita -Uriri- 65.5%

4 Ndindi Nyoro -Kiharu 65.1%

5. Babu Owino -MP Embakasi East -64.5 %

6. South Imenti MP Murungi Kathuri- 64.5%

7.Hasan Omar – Mandera East- 64.2%

8. Didmus Barasa – Kimilili- 64.2%

9. Simon Nganga – Ruiru – 63.9%

10. Moses Kipkemboi- Kuresoi- 63.7%

11. Caleb Kositany – Soy- 63.7%

12. Samuel Onunga – Alego Usonga – 63.3 %

13.Josphat Gichunge – 63.3%

14.James Opiyo – Ugunja – 62.9%

15 George Kariuki – Ndia- 62.8%

16 Joshua Kivinda – Kaiti – 62.7%

17 Paul Otiende – Rarieda – 62.5 %

18 Anne Wanjiku Kibe – Gatundu North- 62.2%

19 Vincent Musoka – Mwala- 62.0%

20 Benjamin Mwangi- Embakasi Central- 62.0%

Top MCAs

1 Biashara Ward ward Elijah Njoroge

2 Kinoo Ward Samuel Kimani

3 Ichagaki Ward Charles Mwangi who tied with Majimbo Okumu from Khalaba ward

4 Muguti Kiima Ward Caleb Mutiso

5 Kirinyaga Lucy Njeri Mwaniki

6 Matopeni Ward Abdi Guyo

7 Wangu ward Isaac Kamote who tied with Roysambu Ward Peter Warutere

8  Chinga Ward Kiruga Thuku

9 Kabazi Ward Peter Kibe Mbae

10 Juja Ward Jayantila Kaplesh

11 Tabera Ward Goodson Wachira

12 Kilimani Ward Morris Muchiri Nyaga

13 Ndenderu ward Solomon Kinuthia

14 Runyenjes ward Steve Simba

15 Kitengela Ward Paul Matuyia

16 Mweiga Ward Njuguna Wanjiku Kawanjiku

17 Meru county Elias Murega Julius

18 Nominated MCA Nairobi Annita Nthumbi

19 Langas Ward Francis Mwangi

20 Nominated MCA Machakos Margaret Ndalana

