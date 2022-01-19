What William Ruto Did in Three Days as President Back in 2014

Back in 2014, when Uhuru Kenyatta was facing ICC charges, he left the presidency for his deputy William Ruto for a period of three days.

William Ruto’s responsibilities included presiding over the National Security Council, the Cabinet, and its committees, and controlling and organizing the functions of ministries and departments of government.

According to the diary prepared by the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, Ruto received regular intelligence briefings from National Intelligence Service Director General Phillip Kameru.

He then met with Grete Faremo, Executive Director of the Office for Projects Services of the United Nations, and later with Joseph Ole Lenku, then-Secretary of the Interior Cabinet.

On the same day, Ruto sent the then Secretary of the Cabinet for Transport and Infrastructure, Michael Kamau, to the Eastern African Group Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

On October 8th DP Ruto started his day at Crowne Plaza, where he was the chief guest at a conference organized by the Ministry of Industrialisation.

He then chaired a meeting with the Council of Governors. On the same day, he struck a deal with nurses who had gone on strike for five months.

When Uhuru handed Ruto power at the Parliament buildings on October 6th DP Ruto’s Security was enhanced and he was given a presidential escort. Uhuru left in a private car. In the three days, Ruto worked from Harambe House.

After the 2017 general elections, DP William Ruto and his boss have been reading from different scripts with the head of state opting to sideline the second in command from the government in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The fallout between the two is yet to be known up to date. However political pundits speculate Samoei Ruto began his campaigns early, a move that angered his boss.

With less than 7 months remaining before the country heads into elections, the head of state is seen to prefer the ODM leader to take over from him.