Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

What William Ruto Did in Three Days as President Back in 2014

By

Published

Back in 2014, when Uhuru Kenyatta was facing ICC charges, he left the presidency for his deputy William Ruto for a period of three days.

William Ruto’s responsibilities included presiding over the National Security Council, the Cabinet, and its committees, and controlling and organizing the functions of ministries and departments of government.

According to the diary prepared by the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, Ruto received regular intelligence briefings from National Intelligence Service Director General Phillip Kameru.

He then met with Grete Faremo, Executive Director of the Office for Projects Services of the United Nations, and later with Joseph Ole Lenku, then-Secretary of the Interior Cabinet.

On the same day, Ruto sent the then Secretary of the Cabinet for Transport and Infrastructure, Michael Kamau, to the Eastern African Group Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

On October 8th DP Ruto started his day at Crowne Plaza, where he was the chief guest at a conference organized by the Ministry of Industrialisation.

He then chaired a meeting with the Council of Governors. On the same day, he struck a deal with nurses who had gone on strike for five months.

When Uhuru handed Ruto power at the Parliament buildings on October 6th DP Ruto’s Security was enhanced and he was given a presidential escort. Uhuru left in a private car. In the three days, Ruto worked from Harambe House.

After the 2017 general elections, DP William Ruto and his boss have been reading from different scripts with the head of state opting to sideline the second in command from the government in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The fallout between the two is yet to be known up to date. However political pundits speculate Samoei Ruto began his campaigns early, a move that angered his boss.

algrci4wl1fofejc2e5bcb003d24689

With less than 7 months remaining before the country heads into elections, the head of state is seen to prefer the ODM leader to take over from him.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019