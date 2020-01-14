Who is New Health CS Mutahi Kagwe?

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe as the new Health Cabinet Secretary. He will replace Sicily Kariuki who has been moved to to the Water and Irrigation docket.

Born in 1978, Kagwe is one of the most senior politicians in Mt Kenya region. He has been one of the most staunch supporters of the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga and was one of the people calling for the President to seek for the Prime Minister post as proposed in the BBI report.

He was first elected to parliament as Mukurweini MP in 2002 and served in several parliamentary committees before then-President Mwai Kibaki appointed him as the Cabinet Ministry for Information and Communication.

Kagwe is remembered for championing for the construction of the transformational East African Marine System (T.E.A.M.S), The first Fibre Optic Project for Eastern Africa. Kenya and the entire region enjoy high-speed internet because of this move.

As ICT Minister, Mutahi Kagwe brought the idea to have Kenya abandon satellites and join the global fibre optic network to President kibaki. Today, Kenyans enjoys faster internet speeds & affordable call rates#UhuruAddress #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/0w9JQ3GPM6 — Mumbi (@MumbiMutuko) January 14, 2020

It was also during his tenure in office that MPESA, the world’s first money transfer system was launched. MPESA is currently a multi-billion venture that is very crucial to Kenyans.

Tweet for Mutahi Kagwe. Greatness personified. This guy should have been a Governor somewhere, instead we have NYS looters. Enyewe you can never underestimate the power of many fools combined. https://t.co/kqgPVlmloV — Victor™ (@Navits_Brother) January 14, 2020

Mr Kagwe holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Insurance Law and Practices) from Nairobi University. Before joining politics, he held several positions at the Standard Media Group.

He is married to Anne Wanjiku Kagwe and together they have four children.