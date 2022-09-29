Why News Cabinet Secretaries Will Have To Wait For More Than a Month Before Assuming Office

Newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries will have to wait for more than a month before assuming office.

This is because the National Assembly in 2020 amended the law and changed the number of days required to vet Cabinet Secretaries.

According to the amendment newly appointed Cabinet secretaries will be vetted for 28 days unlike earlier where the National Assembly vetted them within 14 days.

Following the official opening of the National Assembly and Senate, the members will form committees that will be handling different tasks.

Among the committees will be the Appointments Committee that will vet President William Ruto’s cabinet nominees and other government appointees.

Some of the nominated Cabinet secretaries will have to resign from their various elected seats before joining the Cabinet that they have been appointed to.

Those who are set to resign include; Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Some of the new Cabinet Secretaries are facing active court cases while some have been linked with past scandals. The nominees will have a tough time in parliament during their vetting.

This includes; former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, former Kilifi Governor Salim Mvurya, former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has claimed that they will be hard on the nominees since some of them have integrity issues.

“We will look at integrity and competence. If our colleagues in the National Assembly stay true to their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, more than half of those criminals proposed should not make it to the Cabinet,” Sifuna stated.

