Why Raila Odinga Will not Attend William Ruto’s Swearing in Ceremony 

Azimio la Umoja one Kenya alliance leader Raila Odinga has said he will not attend William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony.

In a statement on Monday, the former Prime Minister said he had received an invitation from Ruto to attend but will not attend.

“This evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022,

“However, I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” Raila stated.

The seasoned politician added that while he respects the Supreme Court decision validating William Ruto’s presidential victory, he will not attend his inauguration because of how unfair it was.

“Secondly, I believe that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on the facts and the law, even though we accepted it. For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate,” Raila said.

He also stated that he will announce his next move once he is back in the country.

“Once I return to the country, I will, jointly with Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen our democracy,” Raila said.