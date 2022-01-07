Why Ruto & Raila Are Not in Hurry To Name Running-Mates

With seven months before the August General Election, leading presidential candidates William Ruto and Raila Odinga are yet to name their running mates, preferring to wait to the last minute so as to avoid jeopardizing their chances of succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta.

With the possibility of their campaign collapsing if they name a candidate, the two leaders have refrained from releasing the date for the much-anticipated selection, leaving their supporters to guess.

The two former allies also appear to be waiting to checkmate their opponents in the hopes of profiting from any problems that may arise as a result of the announcement of running mates.

According to UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama, they are still in talks on who will be Ruto’s running mates and they have identified a handful of candidates who possessed the traits they sought.

“We have not settled on anyone now but we have many qualified candidates for the position. Our choice will not be based on a particular community or individual, but we are looking for someone who will promote the unity message we are pursuing as a party. Our intention is to bring all Kenyans together,” the former Machakos senator told people daily.

He went on to add that they still have time until May to name their running mate.

“We have no plans to name a running mate right now.” We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing under the law. We have till May to offer our presidential ticket to the IEBC.” Muthama says.

According to ODM party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, the party has not decided on a candidate for the critical position.

“No we have not settled on anyone,” the Nairobi senatorial aspirant says.

OKA on the other hand has given themselves until the end of next month to start looking for leaders to fly their flag.