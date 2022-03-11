Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Tabitha Karanja Is On The Verge Of Loosing Nakuru Senatorial Seat

By

Published

images 45
images 45

Tabitha Karanja, The CEO of The Keroche breweries has been on the national television and news headlines for not complying with KRA. The KRA had accused her of evading Tax.

However, Tabitha Karanja is running for senatorial seat under UDA ticket.

operanews1646986432144

Courtesy

During an interview on Citizen with Jeff Koinange, Tabitha left her supporters in turmoil after saying she had talks with Raila yet she is on a UDA ticket.

Her opponent Dan Mahiri who is also vying on Nakuru senatorial seat under UDA will be more advantaged.

In a contradicting statement, Tabitha said:

“I met Raila and he advised me to wait until February before I decide on which party to vie on as a Senatorial Candidate for Nakuru County,” adding,

images 46

Lawrence Karanja, Nakuru senatorial candidate courtesy

“I never went back to him because I realised that the numbers in Rift Valley were not changing,”

According to her statement, it evidently shows that she is not decided. To defend herself, she also engaged in talks with James Orengo.

“I told him about the numbers in Nakuru and he told me, I keep on consulting with him as we wait,” she said.

Among her other contestants are Mike Weche who dumped the party citing unfair UDA nomination and Dan Mahiri Gichaga.

275272283 393173856143804 6855312996859298575 n

Dan Mahiri, Nakuru Senatorial seat candidate

Dan Mahiri had also given a statement regarding the on going Keroche tax evasion case. In a statement, he said: “Why is Keroche unable or unwilling to remmit tax to KRA? Part of a statement read. Adding “Which political party in Kenya or anywhere in the world stands for non-payment or evasion of tax that is due?

Also read Meet four second-term governors eyeing senatorial seats

Incumbent Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika on the other hand is set to succeed Lee Kinyanjui. Lee is also defending his seat.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019