Why The National Assembly Appointments Committee Rejected Tourism CS Nominee Peninah Malonza

The National Assembly Appointments Committee has rejected Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Nominee Peninah Malonza.

The announcement was made by the National Assembly leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah, who affirmed that the committee had resolved to reject the CS nominee.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 152 (2), 154 (2) and 156 (2) of the Constitution and Sections 3 and 8 of the Public Appointment Act (2011) this house rejects the appointment of the honourable Peninah Malonza OGW as the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Wildlife and Heritage,” Ichung’wah noted.

According to the Committee, Malonza lacked the requisite abilities and experience to serve as Tourism CS.

“The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

“Consequently, she lacks the requisite abilities and experience to serve as the Cabinet Secretary,” the report read in part.

During her vetting on October 19, Malonza was called out by the Members of Parliament for misinterpreting facts.

The former Kitui deputy governor in one instance claimed that the government had set aside Ksh 2.5 million to compensate Kenyans affected by Wildlife conflict.

She later clarified the amount to be Ksh 2.5 billion, blaming that it was a slip of the tongue.

The committee however approved the appointments of all other cabinet nominees including Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Kuria.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed however protested the announcement noting that the Azimio MPs had rejected Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi.

“I want to ask them to pay attention to the report by the Minority attached to the main one that is rejecting the nomination of Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi,” Junet stated.

President William Ruto had nominated Aisha Jumwa to head the Public Service, Gender and Affirmative action docket and Linturi to the Agriculture and Livestock Development ministry.

