List of 4 Cabinet Nominees Who Could be Rejected by the National Assembly’s Appointments Committee

Four of President William Ruto’s cabinet nominees may be rejected by the National Assembly’s appointments committee.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party members who are in the vetting committee have questioned the four nominee’s integrity and pending legal proceedings.

The coalition is convinced that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, withdrew the cases of some nominees for political reasons and not because they lacked merit; as a result, a cloud of integrity concerns still hangs over them, providing fertile ground for their rejection.

According to a local daily, the four targeted nominees are; are Franklin Mithika Linturi (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service and Gender) and Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning).

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed in an interview with the Sunday Nation revealed that they are targeting at least 3 of the 4 nominees.

“The main things we will look at include integrity, track record, qualifications and regional balance,”

“We have realised, two of the nominees are coming from the same constituency, Kenya can’t be run like that,” Junet stated.

Former Minority leader John Mbadi on his part claimed that Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi are not competent to serve in the Cabinet.

On the other hand, he highlighted nominees such as Aden Duale (Defense), Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), and Rebecca Miano (EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Land Development) as qualified individuals who will perform in their respective ministries if they are approved by Parliament.

The Appointments Committee adjourned the vetting on Saturday to write the report, which is expected to be presented on Tuesday, when the National Assembly resumes after a 10-day recess.

