News

William Ruto Finished as Uhuru Forms Govt of National Unity

20210225 195030
(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto remains sidelined as President Uhuru Kenyatta moves to form what looks like a government of national unity.

Uhuru met senior political party leaders at State House on Thursday to thank County Assemblies for endorsing the BBI report.

40 counties voted in favour of the Bill with only Nandi and Baringo rejecting the Bill.

Uhuru was joined at State House by ODM leader Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musali Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Governor Charity Ngilu and Senators; Gideon Moi and Moses Wetangula.

On paper, it seemed like Uhuru was announcing a new political alliance, a government of national unity.

The government plans to have a referendum by June as National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya has said the Bill will take the shortest time possible in the House.

Political analysts claim that the new faces at State House could form a government of national unity immediately after the referendum.

This could only mean more problems for Ruto who seems to be completely sidelined by the government.

Before Thursday’s press conference, Uhuru had chaired a Cabinet meeting. Ruto was not in any of the photos shared by State House.

KDRTV could not independently confirm if the DP was in attendance.

Ruto had earlier met Kalenjin musicians at his Karen residence.

The DP is holding on straws following a humiliating BBI defeat. He will be completely finished if Uhuru forms a government of national unity.

