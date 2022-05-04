Connect with us

William Ruto Sends Personal Message to Kalonzo, Advises Him to Skip Azimio Interview

By

Published

William Ruto with Kalonzo Musyoka 1

William Ruto with Kalonzo Musyoka

Deputy President William Ruto has advised Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka not to attend the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews scheduled to begin today May 4th. 

The second in command took to his Twitter official page and cautioned the former Vice President not to allow himself to be humiliated by Raila Odinga allies.

Ruto argued that Raila Odinga and his handshake partner Uhuru Kenyatta are aiming to shortchange the Wiper party boss.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating ‘interview’  is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. 

“Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” the DP stated.

ruto kalonzo

The DP made the comment in response to Kalonzo’s expressed doubts about attending the Azimio panel interviews scheduled to end next week.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” 

“It will present a challenge if Raila does not pick me as his running mate. That the panel will do all manner of things, conduct scientific opinion polls but we know the winning formula and so let us not beat around the bush,” Kalonzo said during an interview with the Standard.

It remains unclear whether Kalonzo will still attend the interviews.

kalonzo jakaranda

Other politicians who are interested in the running mate seat in Azimio include; NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Read Also: Powerful Post Kalonzo Will Get in the Raila Government if He Misses the Running Mate Slot

