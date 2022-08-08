Azimio Breaks Silence on Mombasa & Kakamega Postponement of Elections

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has broken silence on the decision by the IEBC to postpone the gubernatorial elections in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties.

Speaking to the media on Monday night, Junet Mohamed, the secretary-general of the Azimio la Umoja council, referred to the postponement as suspicious and said that they are looking into it.

Junet urged Azimio supporters in the two areas to come out in numbers and vote for the remaining elective seats, including President, Senator, MP, Woman Representative, and MCA.

“This suspension and it’s intended mischief notwithstanding, we urge Azimio supporters, especially in Mombasa and Kakamega to turn out in large numbers and vote for their favourite presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga,” said Mohammed.

“Let us come out and put the commission and their sponsors to shame,” he added.

The Azimio party questioned why the problems on the voting papers that caused the postponement only occurred in Raila Odinga’s core counties.

Junet Mohamed issued a warning to the IEBC commissioners, in accordance with Section 6(j) of the Election Offences Act, that anyone found responsible for the malfunction will be held accountable.

Wafula Chebukati had stated on Monday that the decision to halt elections in Mombasa and Kakamega counties, as well as Kacheliba and Pokot South seats, was due to incorrect images and information written on the ballots.

He also stated that the commission will declare the election date before the end of this week.

“The error came out as a result of mix up at the printing factory, the commission forwarded the ballot proofing as per the candidates’ specifications and I believe the CEO and team can attest to that what we have been shown is that ballot proofing were sent to the printers but the error occurred at the printing factory” Chebukati stated.

