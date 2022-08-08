Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Azimio Breaks Silence on Mombasa & Kakamega Postponement of Elections

By

Published

Junet Mohammed

Junet Mohammed

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has broken silence on the decision by the IEBC to postpone the gubernatorial elections in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties. 

Speaking to the media on Monday night, Junet Mohamed, the secretary-general of the Azimio la Umoja council, referred to the postponement as suspicious and said that they are looking into it.

Junet urged Azimio supporters  in the two areas to come out in numbers and vote for the remaining elective seats, including President, Senator, MP, Woman Representative, and MCA.

“This suspension and it’s intended mischief notwithstanding, we urge Azimio supporters, especially in Mombasa and Kakamega to turn out in large numbers and vote for their favourite presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga,” said Mohammed.

“Let us come out and put the commission and their sponsors to shame,” he added.

The Azimio party questioned why the problems on the voting papers that caused the postponement only occurred in Raila Odinga’s core counties.

Junet Mohamed issued a warning to the IEBC commissioners, in accordance with Section 6(j) of the Election Offences Act, that anyone found responsible for the malfunction will be held accountable.

Wafula Chebukati had  stated on Monday that the decision to halt elections in Mombasa and Kakamega counties, as well as Kacheliba and Pokot South seats, was due to incorrect images and information written on the ballots.

He also stated that the commission  will declare the election date before the end of this week.

“The error came out as a result of mix up at the printing factory, the commission forwarded the ballot proofing as per the candidates’ specifications and I believe the CEO and team can attest to that what we have been shown is that ballot proofing were sent to the printers but the error occurred at the printing factory” Chebukati stated. 

Also Read: IEBC Sacks 4 Officers in Homabay After Being Found in Meeting With a Politician 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020