Done Deals, Medical & Latest Transfer Updates on Casemiro, Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Bailly, Griezman & Challobah

Manchester United sent an official bid for Casemiro last night in order to close the deal today. €60m fee, €10m add-ons – so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours. Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have Yannick Carrasco on their transfer shortlist for attacking positions. He will be allowed to leave Atlético Madrid for £25.5m and is understood to be a serious target. (Source JBurtTelegraph)

Chelsea are scheduled to meet with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s representatives later today to discuss possible personal terms.The Blues are confident Barcelona will accept their latest offer. (Source JacobsBen)

Manchester United are now open to the idea of loaning Eric Bailly and Marseille are edging ahead in the race for his signature. (Source Footmercato)

PSG are refusing to release Idrissa Gueye from the final year of his contract. They want to recover a transfer fee from Everton for his move. (Source: rmc sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is said to have offered Dortmund the chance to sign his client but the German club have no interest in him. (Source: BILD)

Barcelona and Manchester United are both targeting right-back Malo Gusto. Lyon do not want to sell their young star. (Source: lequipe)

Atlético Madrid are exploring the option of shipping out Antoine Griezmann before the window shuts. If they can, this will be the key to bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: MisterChip)

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are prepared to loan out Trevor Chalobah. The 23-year-old is desperate for consistent playing time after missing the Blues’ first two games of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest is close to signing attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

Wolves reportedly already accepted Forest’s offer of £25 million upfront and £7 to $10 million in add-ons for the English prospect. The total transaction may cost up to £42.5 million.

