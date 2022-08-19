Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Done Deals, Medical & Latest Transfer Updates on Casemiro, Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Bailly, Griezman & Challobah

By

Published

Manchester United sent an official bid for Casemiro last night in order to close the deal today. €60m fee, €10m add-ons – so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours. Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220819 091832 116

Manchester United have Yannick Carrasco on their transfer shortlist for attacking positions. He will be allowed to leave Atlético Madrid for £25.5m and is understood to be a serious target. (Source JBurtTelegraph)

IMG 20220819 091416 150

Chelsea are scheduled to meet with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s representatives later today to discuss possible personal terms.The Blues are confident Barcelona will accept their latest offer. (Source JacobsBen)

IMG 20220819 091528 268

Manchester United are now open to the idea of loaning Eric Bailly and Marseille are edging ahead in the race for his signature. (Source Footmercato)

IMG 20220819 091605 399

PSG are refusing to release Idrissa Gueye from the final year of his contract. They want to recover a transfer fee from Everton for his move. (Source: rmc sport)

IMG 20220819 091715 224

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is said to have offered Dortmund the chance to sign his client but the German club have no interest in him. (Source: BILD)

GettyImages 1242235856

Barcelona and Manchester United are both targeting right-back Malo Gusto. Lyon do not want to sell their young star. (Source: lequipe)

IMG 20220819 091845 281

Atlético Madrid are exploring the option of shipping out Antoine Griezmann before the window shuts. If they can, this will be the key to bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: MisterChip)

IMG 20220819 091942 040

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are prepared to loan out Trevor Chalobah. The 23-year-old is desperate for consistent playing time after missing the Blues’ first two games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Chalobah

According to The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest is close to signing attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

Wolves reportedly already accepted Forest’s offer of £25 million upfront and £7 to $10 million in add-ons for the English prospect. The total transaction may cost up to £42.5 million.

28e001b8c052a847ffba98d5e2458524e5512cce

Also Read; Holy Bodies: Meet 7 Football Stars Who Dont Have Tattoos

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020