Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest From Europa League: Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham In Round Of 16 Stage

Avatar

By

Published

Manchester to meet AC Milan in round of 16
Manchester to meet AC Milan in round of 16

KDRTV has established that three teams from the English Premier League have secured a ticked in Europa League round of 16 stages.

The teams are Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Manchester United is now preparing to face Italian giants AC Milan at the last 16 of the Europa League, while Arsenal will be playing against Olympiakos.

Manchester United is now scheduled to host the first leg against AC Milan at Old Trafford.

This will see united`s former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford.

On the other side, Arsenal will travel to Grece to face Olympiakos.

Olympiakos knocked Arsenal out of round 32 last season.

London`s Tottenham will face Dinamo Zagreb.

Europa League last-16 draw

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

Refresh this page for more updates…

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

20210225 195030 20210225 195030

News

William Ruto Finished as Uhuru Forms Govt of National Unity

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto remains sidelined as President Uhuru Kenyatta moves to form what looks like a government of national unity. Uhuru...

21 hours ago
EvD6atxXcAUAwIg EvD6atxXcAUAwIg

News

Betty Kyalo Announces New TV Job

(KDRTV) – Celebrated media personality Betty Kyallo has hinted that she will be returning to the TV screen next month. Betty shared a picture...

1 day ago
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

News

William Ruto Changes Strategy after Suffering Humiliating BBI Defeat

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto instructed all the Kalenjin Counties to pass the BBI Bill after their Mt Kenya counterparts unanimously endorsed the...

2 days ago
DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud

News

High Court Rejects Petition To Transfer Obado`s Case To Migori

High Court declines to transfer Governor Obado`s case to Migori County.

2 days ago