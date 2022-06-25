Latest Transfer Updates On De Jong, Sterling, Raphinha, Ziyech, Lewandoski & Kalvin Philips

Negotiations between Manchester United and Barcelona have advanced for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong. The final fee should be €80m. But now the move hinges on the Dutchman’s agreement. (Source SPORT)

Jules Koundé has informed Barcelona that he will wait for them. Barça are very confident that they will sign the defender. Sevilla have recognised that Chelsea’s interest in Koundé has cooled as Thomas Tuchel has his eyes set on Matthijs de Ligt. (Source SPORT)

Thomas Tuchel has held talks with Raheem Sterling as Chelsea prepare to make their first offer. Manchester City value the English forward between €60m-€70m. (Source TeleFootball)

Arsenal will intensify their pursuit of Raphinha next week and a new improved bid is expected.

The feeling is that the Gunners are now favourites to sign the Brazilian and the forward is open to joining. (Source David_Ornstein)

Hakim Ziyech’s agents have already had direct talks with the AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan – been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if the right conditions are guaranteed. Ziyech has been on the AC Milan list for a long time and talks will continue soon. Source Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are on course to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Just a few bits to iron out and it should be done. (Source David_Ornstein)

Man City have reached an agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips. £42m + £3m — with Darko Gyabi joining Leeds separately for £5m fixed. Clubs are now in the process of finalising the deal for the 26 year old England international to join Man City. (Source The Athletic)

Robert Lewandowski is desperate to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich, with the striker ‘getting angry’ at Bayern Munich for refusing to enter talks and ‘ready to speak out publicly against his club once again. (Source Sky Germany)

