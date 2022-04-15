Meet 5 African Footballers Who Own Private Jets (PHOTOS)

Most footballers spend their time traveling after hours of training and playing on the field. During these tours, they value privacy above everything else. Below are 5 African football stars who own private jets.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After joining Spanish giants Barcelona, the ex-Arsenal attacker now earns roughly Ksh11 million. Aubamenyang has had the opportunity to play for some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, and now Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool striker, who also represents Egypt at the international level, is one of the highest-paid African footballers. Salah earns roughly ksh30 million.

Salah has garnered numerous awards throughout the years, including African Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Also read

Riyad Mahrez

The Manchester City winger, who also serves as Algeria’s national team captain, earns Ksh18 million.

Mahrez began his career as a young player for AAS Sarcelles in France and has since progressed to higher levels with English clubs Leicester and Manchester City, where he has won the Premier League three times.

Wilfred Zaha

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast winger, who is well-known for his football skills, earns ksh19 million every week at Crystal Palace. Zaha struggled to fit in at Manchester United before joining Crystal Palace in the 2015/2015 season.

The Palace forward changed his nationality from English to Ivorian in 2016, following confirmation from the Ivorian Football Federation that Zaha had written to FIFA requesting to change his international football allegiance.

Alex Iwobi

The 25-year-old Nigerian international presently earns ksh8 million a week playing for Everton in the Premier League. Iwobi began his career at Arsenal, where he lasted from 2015 to 2019, winning the FA Cup in 2017.