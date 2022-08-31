Latest Transfer Updates on Dest, Aubameyang, Odoi, Gakpo, Amad & Douglas Luiz

PSG have completed the signing of Fabián Ruiz for around £21m from Napoli. The Spanish central midfielder has signed a 5-year contract

Martin Dubravka has passed his Manchester United medical and will sign his contract tomorrow morning. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona for the signing of Sergino Dest. The Spanish club wants €20m. Sergino Dest had initially rejected Manchester United’s advances, but is now weighing up an offer from the club. (MARCA)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol. Deal would be completed but with Gvardiol will remain at RB Leipzig, he will join Chelsea in June 2023.( Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting ongoing with Barcelona and Chelsea still discussing deal structure and final fee. Negotiations entering into key stages. Marcos Alonso also discussed as he only wants to join Barça, no other option – personal terms agreed since April. (Fabrizio Romano)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. Chelsea have the option to recall Hudson Odoi in January from his loan at Leverkusen if they want to.

Everton and Leeds have now joined Southampton in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. Manchester United are no longer interested after signing Antony. (TeleFootball)

Craig Hope reports that Manchester United’s Amad Diallo is closing a loan move to League One’s Sunderland. Amad has battled for playing time since his arrival at Old Trafford, and he spent time at Rangers last season.

Liverpool has made a final bid of £20 million ($23.3 million) for the Aston Villa player Douglas Luiz. Luiz is willing to leave Villa Park, according to Matheus Leal, and Atletico Madrid is apparently interested in signing him.