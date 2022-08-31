Connect with us

Latest Transfer Updates on Dest, Aubameyang, Odoi, Gakpo, Amad & Douglas Luiz

PSG have completed the signing of Fabián Ruiz for around £21m from Napoli. The Spanish central midfielder has signed a 5-year contract 

IMG 20220831 085420 440

Martin Dubravka has passed his Manchester United medical and will sign his contract tomorrow morning. (Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220831 085424 354

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona for the signing of Sergino Dest. The Spanish club wants €20m. Sergino Dest had initially rejected Manchester United’s advances, but is now weighing up an offer from the club. (MARCA)

IMG 20220831 090106 797

Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol. Deal would be completed but with Gvardiol will remain at RB Leipzig, he will join Chelsea in June 2023.( Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220831 085501 544

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

IMG 20220831 085635 323

Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting ongoing with Barcelona and Chelsea still discussing deal structure and final fee. Negotiations entering into key stages. Marcos Alonso also discussed as he only wants to join Barça, no other option – personal terms agreed since April. (Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220831 085736 660

Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. Chelsea have the option to recall Hudson Odoi in January from his loan at Leverkusen if they want to.

IMG 20220831 085807 550

Everton and Leeds have now joined Southampton in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. Manchester United are no longer interested after signing Antony. (TeleFootball)

IMG 20220831 085923 593

Craig Hope reports that Manchester United’s Amad Diallo is closing a loan move to League One’s Sunderland. Amad has battled for playing time since his arrival at Old Trafford, and he spent time at Rangers last season.

3018683 61929388 2560 1440

Liverpool has made a final bid of £20 million ($23.3 million) for the Aston Villa player Douglas Luiz. Luiz is willing to leave Villa Park, according to Matheus Leal, and Atletico Madrid is apparently interested in signing him.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United Premier League 10e401f17732a18a238bb75b07f6e9aa

