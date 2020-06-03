Lucky man wins Sh300,674 with 10 shillings on Odibets in the wake of Bundesliga return

(KDRTV) – Anthony Mugami is still coming to terms after winning Sh300,674 after staking sh10 on Bundesliga matches over the weekend.

Mugami placed his bet on Odibets, one of the most popular betting websites in Kenya, adding that he learnt of the firm through the media.

The Liverpool supporter stated that he is going to use the money to better the lives of his family.

A jovial Mr. Mugami mentioned that this was his first major win since he started betting a year ago and normally places bets of as low as sh3.

He thanked God for the win and said that he would continue to analyze more matches especially with English Premier League (EPL) return on the cards.

Early last month, one Meshack Ogutu won Ksh818, 496 on Odibets after placing a bet with Sh3.

The mechanic, who hails from Kisumu County, predicted four corners in four different matches on the Odibets’ e-sports platform which comprises FIFA simulated games.

The German Bundesliga became one of the first major soccer leagues to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news caused a buzz among betting fanatics and football fans at large as most betting activities had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of Kenya’s biggest betting firms Odibets seized the opportunity to celebrate the return of football by launching an all-new user-friendly website for punters.

Speaking to journalists, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the company decided to launch the new website together with the return of Bundesliga as a way of giving back to the various punters who have always been with them all through.

“We have launched the new easy to use sports betting platform as a reward to our loyal punters who have stuck with us all through, the new website has interesting features that have made betting easy for the common mwananchi,” said Mr. Sayi.