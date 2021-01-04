Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID 19

(KDRTV)-Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 after landing at Hambantota airport however, he tested negative before departure

KDRTV has established that Moeen will now self-isolate for 10 days and Chris Woakes has been identified as close contact and he is currently in self-isolation

Reportedly, the rest of the team will be required to undergo retesting on Tuesday morning before they would be allowed to start training for the first time on Wednesday

It has been established that Moeen is the first England player to test positive for COVID-19

More to follow…