Top 10 Highest Paid Football Managers in 2022

Football without any Doubt is the most popular game on the world. Millions of individuals are directly or indirectly involved in the game of Football. Various continental cups are played and the Tournaments proceed throughout the year. Teams win, lose, break records, and accomplish miracles in these competitions. Apart from the players, managers also play a very crucial role. Let’s have a look at the Highest Paid Football Managers of 2022

10. Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid

The Real Madrid managers gets paid 6 million euros which is way lower than the 11 million euros he used to be paid in Everton.

9. Thomas Tuchel – Chelsea

The German was appointed in January 2021 after the club sacked Frank Lampard. He gets paid 6.5 million euros in his contract. He successfully won the Champions League and Super Cup.

8. Mauricio Pochettino – PSG

He lost his job at Tottenham and managed to secure one in PSG and manages one of the best talents such as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. He gets paid 7 million euros in his contract.

7. Julian Nagelsmann – Bayern Munich

He replaced Hansi Flick last season and has had a successful spell in Munchen. He gets paid 8 million euros.

6. Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus

He used to coach Juventus and is back after 2 years. He gets paid 9 million euros.

5. Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool

He is regarded to be among the best football managers in the world as he revived Liverpool into being title contenders and won the Champions League too. He is paid 10.5 million euros.

4. Jose Mourinho – AS Roma

He is the highest paid manager in Serie A as he pockets up to 13 million euros in his contract.

3. Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid

The highest paid manager in La Liga pockets 15 million euros in his contract. One of the best managers in Spain.

2. Antonio Conte – Tottenham

He replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Sours boss and is paid approximately 15.6 million euros thus making him the 2nd highest manager.

1. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City

The highest paid manager is considered of the best managers ever in football. He joined City in 2016 and has won 11 titles. He gets paid 23 million euros in his contract.

