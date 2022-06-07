Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Transfer News; Dejong To Man City, Di Maria To Barca, Nunez To Liverpool, Saka To Man City& De Light To Chelsea

By

Published

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Ángel Di María on a free, but he is only viewed as an option this summer if they fail to sign Raphinha. (Source Mundo Deportivo)

IMG 20220607 205251 849

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will officially become a new Inter player in the next few days. Contract until June 2024 now ready to be signed, as expected.

Mkhitaryan will replace Arturo Vidal who’s set to leave – while Inter are not working to sign Gianluca Scamacca despite rumours. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220607 205332 869

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Frenkie De Jong. Barcelona’s interest in Bernardo Silva could help facilitate an agreement between the two clubs. (Source ffpolo)

IMG 20220607 205351 412

Bayern Munich are preparing a new and improved bid for Sadio Mané. €35m upfront + €5m in add ons is being discussed. Both Liverpool and Bayern expect a deal to be reached soon. (Source SPORT1)

IMG 20220607 205418 816

Liverpool are in talks with Naby Keita over a contract extension. The midfielder is expected to renew. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, will be allowed to leave the club this summer. (Source Paul Joyce)

IMG 20220607 205510 811

Manchester City and Gabriel Jesus have an agreement that the Brazilian can leave if a club offers around €45M-€50M.Tottenham, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in the race. (Source MARCA

IMG 20220607 205541 412

Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka. Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 19-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal. (Source MailSport)

IMG 20220607 205626 915

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer. ( Source Calciomercato)

IMG 20220607 205822 581

Chelsea are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, but their main centre-back target remains Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. (Source talkSPORT)

IMG 20220607 205849 299

Darwin Núñez is on Liverpool’s shortlist to replace the outgoing Sadio Mané. But the Benfica player is one of several forwards being looked at with the Reds not willing to pay over the odds.

(Source: Liverpool Echo)

IMG 20220607 210030 496

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020