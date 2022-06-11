Latest Transfer Updates on Mane, Dejong, Nunez, Lukaku & Rashford

Mane To Bayern Links

Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to make a third bid to meet their valuation of around £42m for Sadio Mané after their second bid was rejected. (Source Daily Mirror)

Man Utd Plan to Hijack Nunez Move to Liverpool

Darwin Núñez’s agent Jorge Mendes will hold a meeting with Manchester United as they look to hijack the forward’s £85m move to Liverpool.

Man United are attempting to hijack the Darwin Nunez deal. (Source Daily Express)

Dejong Nears United Move

Manchester United’s move for Frenkie de Jong is now just one step away. Barcelona consider that the bid of €60m + €20m is very important. (Source Marca)

James Wants Chelsea Exit

Reece James feels undervalued at Chelsea and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation as they’re very interested in the player.

James is one of the lowest paid players at Chelsea leading to other superclubs trying to turn his head over a move. (Source SamiMokbel81)

Man United Interested in Ajax Winger Antony

Manchester United have held talks with Antony’s representatives over a move. The value of the transfer from Ajax would be around €60m. (Source GOAL)

Silva to Barca Updates

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City for personal reasons, and would love the idea of playing for Barcelona. If Frenkie is sold, Silva would become a priority for Barça. (Source Mundo Deportivo)

Rashford to Remain at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford will not leave Manchester United this summer. The Englishman will be out of contract in June 2023, although the Red Devils have an option to extend for a further year. (Source Mail Sports)

Chelsea interested in loaning Lukaku

Chelsea have told Inter Milan they can have Romelu Lukaku on loan if the finances are right, according to Guardian. However, Inter are not confident of reaching an agreement with Chelsea because of the finances involved. (Source Daily Mail)

Lacazette Completes Lyon Move

Alexandre Lacazette has re-signed for Lyon on a free transfer. He returns five years after leaving the club to join Arsenal for a then club record £46.5m.