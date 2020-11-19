Wazito FC Sign Highly Rated Francis Kimanzi

(KDRTV) – Former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has been unveiled as the new Wazito FC Coach.

Kimanzi, who was relieved of his duties from the Kenya team last month, joins the highly ambitious KPL side with the sole aim of winning the league in the coming season.

“His wealth of experience will come in handy for the team ahead of the new season where we will be seeking to better our last season’s performance,” the club said in a statement.

The club’s owner Ricardo Badoer said Kimanzi’s experience will push Wazito to the next level.

Very Excited to have Coach Kimanzi joining Wazito FC. His experience and background will push Wazito FC to the next level. #Wazito4life https://t.co/IpeVcuITDx — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) November 19, 2020

Kimanzi becomes the seventh coach to join Wazito in one year after Ambani, British coach Stewart Hall, Harambee Stars Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi, Fred Ouna, Hamisi Abdalla, and Egyptian- American Melis Medo.

The new coach promised to turn the club into a force in the league.

“We want to get the team to get to a winning rhythm. We want Wazito to be a big force in the local league but that means hard work and executing our training well ahead of the league,” he said.

Kimanzi is one of the most highly-rated local managers having led the national team Harambee Stars to its best-ever FIFA ranking in 2008.

He won the KPL title in his first managerial job with Mathare United in 2008.

He has also managed Sofapaka and Tusker in the local league.

Wazito have hired former KCB coach John Kamau as Assistant Coach. Samuel Koko, formerly of Mathare United, joins the club as the goalkeeping coach.

The new technical bench will immediately get to work as they prepare for the club’s first league assignment against Mathare United on November 29.