Xabi Alonso Announces Decision On His Future In Bayern Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso has declared that he would remain manager of Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024-25 season, despite heavy interest from some of Europe’s greatest teams, like Bayern Munich and Liverpool, since he believes the club is the best environment for him to further his coaching growth.

Alonso, who has led Leverkusen to the brink of their first Bundesliga title, told a news conference on Friday that he utilized the international break to weigh his alternatives before making his own decision.

“It has been a season with a lot of speculation regarding my future. I wanted to use the international break to reflect a little bit better and to take a decision.” Said Alonso.

“Last week, I had a good meeting with Simon [Rolfes, the club’s sporting director] with Fernando [Carro, CEO], when I informed them of my decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen.”

“For sure all decisions, you need to analyze well, and I tried to take the right ones, I tried to take the ones that come in a natural way, and at this moment I feel this is the right place for me to be to develop as a coach. I am a young coach, but I have to feel it, and right now I feel that this is the right place.” Added Alonso.

Alonso’s reputation as a coach has developed rapidly since his arrival at the BayArena in October 2022, particularly this season, when his club has yet to lose in a German-record 38 games and appears poised to end Bayern’s 11-year dominance of the Bundesliga title.

