Bayern Munich Title Race on The Verge After Defeat By Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel declared the Bundesliga title fight was “obviously” gone after his team lost to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, leaving them 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with seven games left.

Dortmund defeated Bayern 2-0 away in Der Klassiker, leaving Leverkusen unblemished and three wins away from winning the Bundesliga for the first time.

“After today’s game, there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen. We are very disappointed because we felt we did not bring the necessary passion to win the game. It was too little from us when it came to the basics.” said Tuchel.

Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson scored in each half to give Dortmund their first league victory over Bayern in ten years.

Bayern, the 11-time reigning champions, were faced with the reality that they would most certainly have to win the Champions League to escape their first trophyless season since 2012.

Bayern will play Arsenal away in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 9. If Leverkusen wins the title, it will be the first time a team other than Bayern has done so since Dortmund won consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012.

Bayern became the first team to win four Bundesliga titles in a row in 2016, and the Bavarian powerhouses have continued to win every season thereafter, bringing their total to 11.

However, Tuchel’s club has dropped points in eight of their 27 league games this season. Leverkusen has won all of their games except four draws and has already accumulated more points (73) than Bayern did when they won the title last year.

