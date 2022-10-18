Connect with us

World

Ethiopia War: Federal Army Captures Shire and Two Other Tigray towns

By

Published

Soldiers in Tigray
The Tigray War began on 3 November 2020 in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia and it is currently being fought by the Ethiopian federal government. Earlier today, Ethiopia government reported that the army has seized three towns in the northern Tigray region including Shire. Shire is one of the biggest cities with some 100,000 residents. The government is currently protecting its civilians from harm as they fight.

Consequently, the Alamata and Korem are the two other towns now claimed by Ethiopian federal troops. The war has upsurged between the Ethiopian government and its enemy, risking life of many citizens.

Ethipian Soldiers

Currently, the Ethiopian government has vowed to work with humanitarian agencies to bring aid to all parts of Tigray. Despite the talks and promises, Tigray has been under a simulated barricade by the federal government since June 2021, when Tigrayan forces educed much of the region. The loss of Shire has however met mixed reactions in the region capital Mekelle.

The residents are helping the Tigrayan forces and making sure they are getting all the support they need.

“We will not give up defending ourselves from those who are coming to humiliate us”. Another feared for her sister living in Shire, saying “they (the federal forces) will kill her”. One woman said.

